NFL Draft Prospects – 2021 Bowl Game Preview: December 23

Throughout the 2021-2022 college football bowl season, we’ll be highlighting each game and the key 2022 NFL Draft prospects Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans should be keeping an eye on.

Frisco Football Classic Miami (Ohio) vs. North Texas – 2:30PM CST ESPN

The RedHawks of Miami of Ohio square off against the North Texas Mean Green in Frisco Thursday afternoon in a Group of 5 clash. For the RedHawks, keep your eye on EDGE #11 Dominique Robinson. The 6’4, 252lb senior has the size and frame for an edge rusher at the next level. He has played with his hand in the dirt but could stand up in the league thanks to his athleticism. Robinson could stand to add more mass and strength to continue playing as a traditional 4-3 DE, but he has the pass rush flashes to suggest he can be a viable depth option worth developing in the later rounds.

Happy to see Miami (OH) DE Dominique Robinson invited to @SeniorBowl. Spent first 3 years at WR, moved to DE last year. Not a starter, only 2.5 sacks. But he has exciting pass rush tools. Verified 6046, 253. Gave CMU’s tackles (both future draft picks) all they could handle. pic.twitter.com/Fe2sRb7F04 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 16, 2021

Another name to watch on the RedHawks defense is S #21 Sterling Weatherford. The 6’4, 221lb redshirt junior has fantastic size and length for the position, pairing his measurables with the range to cover the backend and make plays on the ball in the air. His size aids in his stopping power against the run, and he figures to be an intriguing scheme fit at the next level as a potential linebacker/safety hybrid. Should Weatherford test well this spring and display coverage skills in front of scouts, one would imagine a team would select him sometime on Day Three as a special teams’ ace and upside play either as a weakside/sub package linebacker or as a traditional safety.

#MiamiOH S/LB Sterling Weatherford showing off his range on the backend and versatility to play in the box. Makes a great break on the corner route to get the interception, than gets home for a sack on a blitz. Intriguing player who should find a role in NFL with his instincts. pic.twitter.com/TE1usDLZp1 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 26, 2021

For North Texas, be sure to watch if DL #97 Dion Novil makes any noise in this game. The 6’4, 308lb redshirt senior has had only modest production in five seasons with the Mean Green, but his mass and strength make him a suitable plugger in the middle for a team looking for defensive line depth late. A fringe-draftable prospect, Novil can really help his stock with a strong performance in his final game to get noticed by scouts and fans alike.

Gasparilla Bowl Florida vs. UCF – 6:00PM CST ESPN

The inner-state battle between the Gators and the Knights kicks off Thursday night in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium. While DL Zach Carter has opted out of the bowl game for Florida, we will get to see the most highly touted prospect CB #5 Kaiir Elam suit up one last time. The 6’2, 193lb junior has been recognized as one of the premiere prospects at the position, combining the length and athleticism with the competitiveness and coverage skills to be that franchise boundary CB that teams are desperately searching for. Having played since his freshman season in Gainesville, Elam has 20 PBUs and six INTs during his Gators career. He has great ball skills for the position and figures to be a Day One selection.

Kaiir Elam's ball skills = wow pic.twitter.com/DjTItwN1Sl — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) September 11, 2021

Another Gator defender hoping to hear his name called on NFL Draft Weekend is EDGE #1 Brenton Cox Jr. The 6’4, 253lb junior has become Florida’s go-to pass rusher the last couple of seasons, racking up 11.5 sacks the last two years as a regular starter. Cox shows flashes against the run but needs to play with better leverage and refrain from running hot-and-cold at times to be more consistent as a pass rusher and run defender. A likely Day Three selection, Cox could vault up his draft value should he have a big game against UCF in the splash play department.

This spin move by Brenton Cox Jr. 😅 pic.twitter.com/wFIGd4qWom — Christian Page (@_ChristianPage) October 3, 2020

On offense, keep your eyes on RB #27 Dameon Pierce. The 5’10, 215lb senior has never carried a full workload in Gainesville as part of a heavy rotation of backs, but Pierce runs violently behind his pads and has sneaky value as a pass catcher. One of the strongest pound-for-pound athletes I have ever worked with, Pierce is an impressive athlete (squatted 585 x 8 as an incoming freshman) with good football character to match. He may not get drafted, but his versatile skillset and special teams background could help him secure a backup role for an NFL team.

Dameon Pierce: One badass mother f***** pic.twitter.com/8W1M42GMPn — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) November 27, 2021

For the Knights, OL #65 Cole Schneider and EDGE #1 Big Kat Bryant are the names to watch. Schneider is a 6’4, 315lb redshirt senior that has started 46 games in his college career with all but one coming at OG, and a single start at C due to injury. Labeled “Mr. Reliable” by his teammates, Schneider doesn’t have freaky athletic traits, but he has been a mainstay for UCF in the trenches the last four seasons, having the size and experience to be a potential late round/UDFA possibility for teams looking for depth along the interior offensive line.

Bryant is a 6’5, 245lb redshirt senior that transferred from Auburn and has put together his best season on the stat sheet, racking up 48 total stops (27 solo), six sacks, and three PBUs. He is an athletic tweener on the edge, having played both in a standup 2-point stance as well as with his hand in the dirt. He has moved up and down the LOS for the Tigers and Knights in his playing career, being an effective pass rusher on twists and stunts. He still needs refining on his pass rush repertoire and better hold up against the run, but the promise is there for teams to consider Bryant in the later rounds as a developmental guy of as a priority UDFA.

Which of the names listed above will you be specifically watching this weekend? Do you think any of the prospects would be a good fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers? Please leave your thoughts in the comments section below and thanks again for reading!