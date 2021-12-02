Heyward Helping To Get New DL Adams Prepared For Sunday

The Steelers made a defensive line depth signing on Monday, adding Montravius Adams from the Saints practice squad. The move comes after the Steelers run defense was continuously gashed in Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Bengals.

The likes of Daniel Archibong and Henry Mondeaux have simply not been it, as the team continues to suffer from the injuries to Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt. Adams has spent most of his career as a backup interior DL for the Packers. Now, he’ll likely get an opportunity at decent playing time for the Steelers. Cam Heyward talked about getting Adams involved in the system in preparation for Sunday against the Ravens.

“He’s a newer guy in a new system, so I’m just trying to be an open book for him,” Heyward said Thursday via the team’s website. “Give him as many questions and as many answers as he needs. When he’s out there, I’m just trying to communicate with him.”

The Ravens aren’t exactly the team one wants to face when struggling to stop the run. Despite several injuries to running backs, the team still ranks second in the NFL with 150.7 rushing yards per game. Lamar Jackson has a lot to do with that, averaging 70.7 yards per game himself.

It remains to be seen how effective Adams is, but it’s worth the try after some of the play from the Steelers lately. The film room shows a much-needed improvement, as examined Wednesday.

“It’s a big hurdle to come over as quick as he did, but you know, so be it. We’ve got to get him ready. Me, coach Dunbar, Tyson [Alualu], even Chris [Wormley]. We’ve got to give our time to make sure he’s up and running.”

Adams won’t be fully ready for the Ravens game, as it’s a lot to learn in six days. Adams’ availability though will be crucial, as the statuses of multiple defensive linemen remain in doubt.

For all of our sake, let’s hope Montravius Adams can show the Steelers coaches something on Sunday.