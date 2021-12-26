Colts Vs. Cardinals Week 16 Saturday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready now for some more Saturday afternoon NFL football on this Christmas?

The 10-4 Arizona Cardinals will host the 8-6 Indinaloiis Colts on Saturday night and it’s a game the home team really needs to win to help the Pittsburgh Steelers out in the AFC Wild Card race.

It’s Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz facing off in the second of two games on this Christmas evening. The Cardinals entered the weekend as the fourth seed in the NFC while the Colts sit in fifth place in the AFC race entering Saturday’s matchup at Arizona.

Colts Inactives: C Ryan Kelly, RB Marlon Mack, S Andrew Sendejo, WR Mike Strachan

Cardinals Inactives: WR Rondale Moore, RB James Conner, QB Trace McSorely, CB Breon Borders, DT Zach Kerr, DE Jordan Phillips

