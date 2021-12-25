Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Cleared To Play Against Steelers; TE Travis Kelce Could Be Next

The Kansas City Chiefs got one of their key offensive players in wide receiver Tyreek Hill off the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, and tight end Travis Kelce could be next.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN on Saturday, Kelce is expected to take multiple COVID tests by Sunday and the Chiefs expect to get an answer by the morning as to whether the tight end can play against the Steelers.

Just in case they’re cleared by tomorrow, the Chiefs activated Kelce, inside linebacker Nick Bolton and offensive lineman Lucas Niang from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

If any if those three players can’t test clean by game time, they will need to be inactive.

Hill is the Chiefs’ top receiver. He has caught a career-high 102 passes this season for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns. Both Hill and Kelce were voted to the Pro Bowl a few days ago. Steelers head Mike Tomlin praised both players during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

“Travis Kelce is the best in the business,” Tomlin said of the Chiefs’ tight end. “He is unquestionably the best in the business at run after. This guy, what he is is the No. 1 wide receiver.”

Travis Kelce still is expected to take multiple COVID tests by tomorrow but Chiefs expect to get an answer Sunday morning as to whether their tight end can play vs. the Steelers. https://t.co/sP5zosUNYW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 25, 2021