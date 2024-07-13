Tyreek Hill Calls Baker Mayfield A Top-Five Quarterback

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s list of top five NFL quarterbacks began in conventional fashion with Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. It ended with a wild selection. For his final selection, Hill put Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in his list.

As captured via what looks an Instagram live stream earlier this week, Hill rattled off his eclectic list.

“Top five quarterbacks in the league?” he says. “Patrick, Tua, Lamar, Dak. Baker Mayfield.”

In addition to Mahomes, Jackson and Mayfield, Hill also included his own quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Dallas Cowboys passer Dak Prescott.

While still controversial, Mayfield has turned his career around since busting out in Cleveland. The first overall pick of the 2018 draft, he spent four years with the Browns. There were low and high moments. In 2020, he looked like the franchise’s future after posting 3,500 yards and 26 touchdowns while leading the Browns to a Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But his 2021 season came crashing to Earth, partly due to an early-season shoulder injury that hindered him the rest of the way.

Trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns shipped Mayfield off to the Carolina Panthers. He became a veteran journeyman, lasting only half the season there before latching on with the Los Angeles Rams late in the year. Despite going 1-3 as a starter with the latter, he showed gutsy performances and played well overall.

Signed to replace Tom Brady in 2023, Mayfield fully bounced back. He recorded his first 4,000-yard season and set a career-high with 28 passing touchdowns. The Bucs won an uncompetitive NFC South and blew out the reeling Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round, Mayfield throwing for three scores in the rout. Tampa pushed Detroit to the brink in the Divisional Round before falling late. For his efforts, he earned a hefty, long-term deal to remain in Tampa Bay.

Credit to Mayfield for the success, but calling him top five is borderline trolling from Hill. With charitable interpretation, perhaps he could be argued as a top 12 quarterback under the assumption he won’t regress the way he did before. The question to pose for Steelers fans…Who is better: Baker Mayfield or Russell Wilson?