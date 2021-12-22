Chiefs Wednesday Injury Report Week 16: Two Players Listed; Several Others Still On COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their first official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Wednesday offering shows juat two players listed on it.

Listed on the Wednesday injury report as practicing fully for the Chiefs earlier in the day are linebacker Ben Niemann (ankle) and guard Andrew Wylie (knee).

The Chiefs do have quite a few players out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Wednesday afternoon. That list of players includes kicker Harrison Butker, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton, cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Darius Harris, linebacker Nick Bolton, tackle Lucas Niang, tackle/guard Kyle Long, tight end Blake Bell, wide receiver Daurice Fountain, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Chiefs won’t have Butker against the Steelers as he has to miss the Sunday game against the Steelers because he is reportedly unvaccinated. As for the other 13 players on that list, it is unclear as to how many of them might miss the Sunday game along with Butker.