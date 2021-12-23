Chiefs Thursday Injury Report Week 16: Chris Jones, Charvarius Ward Return From COVID-19 List

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their second official injury report of Week 16 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering includes two new names on it.

Listed on the Thursday injury report as practicing fully for the Chiefs earlier in the day are linebacker Ben Niemann (ankle) and guard Andrew Wylie (knee). That’s two days in a row they both have practiced fully.

The Chiefs now have cornerback Charvarius Ward (not injury related) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (not injury related) both listed on their injury report as of Thursday. Both are listed as limited practice participants following both being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day. Both Ward and Jones are now expected to be able to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

The Chiefs do still have quite a few players out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as of Thursday afternoon. That list of players includes kicker Harrison Butker, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, safety Armani Watts, cornerback Rashad Fenton, linebacker Nick Bolton, tackle Lucas Niang, tackle/guard Kyle Long, tight end Blake Bell, tight end Travis Kelce, and tackle Mike Remmers.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that the Chiefs won’t have Butker against the Steelers as he has to miss the Sunday game against the Steelers because he is reportedly unvaccinated. As for the other nine players on that list, it is unclear as to how many of them might miss the Sunday game along with Butker.