2021 Week 16 Steelers Vs Chiefs Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in one hour. Both teams have had covid issues throughout the week, but the game was not postponed in any way. The Steelers will be without Devin Bush due to covid protocols, while the Chiefs will be missing their kicker and punter as well in this game, so there could be some bizarre happenings on special teams. Especially when you consider Pressley Harvin III missing the game due to personal reasons. His father passed away battling an illness just the other day, so he understandably needs some time.

The Chiefs were healthy on the injury report otherwise. The Steelers cannot say the same. Chris Wormley and Pat Freiermuth will miss the game with injuries sustained against the Titans last week.

The Chiefs were healthy on the injury report otherwise. The Steelers cannot say the same. Chris Wormley and Pat Freiermuth will miss the game with injuries sustained against the Titans last week.

Steelers Vs. Chiefs: 5 Keys To Victory In Week 16 – #Steelers https://t.co/T0PiymTpXD — Steelers Depot 🎅🎄🎁 (@Steelersdepot) December 26, 2021

Steelers Inactive Players

DE Chris Wormley

ILB Buddy Johnson

QB Dwayne Haskins

TE Pat Freiermuth

P Pressley Harvin III

P Cameron Nizialek

Chiefs Inactive Players

TE Travis Kelce

LB Nick Bolton

OL Lucas Niang

QB Shane Buechele

Chiefs' offense. Why are they back on track? Cut out the turnovers. Mahomes just 3 INTs last six games. Offense has just six TOs over that span. They take care of the ball, they're hard to beat. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

Tons of speed at WR. Not just Hill. Hardman and Pringle are fast. Steelers CBs not known for their speed so that'll be a challenge. Feels like you want to play two high to protect them. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

Last thing. Can this defense win on third down? Chiefs not only have #1 overall third down offense at 52% they are 73% (!!) on 3rd and 6 and closer. No one else is within ten points of that mark. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

Chris Jones playing like his usual self now that he's kicked back inside. Will give the Steelers fits. They don't have a lot of sacks but tons of takeaways. 25 in total. Nine players with 1+ INT, four players with 2+ FF. CB Mike Hughes has four of them. Humphrey-esque. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

And a preview of their defense from @THMead3 and me.https://t.co/c8rfncnuYf — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

The Steelers will receive the opening kickoff after losing the coin toss.

The Steelers will start from their own 25. The first play of the game was a Najee Harris run for a loss of two. Tackled behind the line by Anthony Hitchens. On 2nd, Diontae Johnson elevated to catch the ball over the corner on the sideline.

On 1st down, Najee was tackled at the line of scrimmage for no gain. On 2nd, the pass was off target and fell incomplete. An early 3rd and 10, Ben Roethlisberger was sacked by Frank Clark, so the Steelers picked up a first down and on the drive, but will punt.

Corliss Waitman with the punt in for Pressley Harvin III this week. It was a decent punt inside the 10 yard line, but Mecole Hardman returned it 18 yards to the 27 yard line.

The Steelers tackled Clyde Edwards-Helaire behind the line of scrimmage on first down for a loss of 1. Edwards-Helaire went up the middle on 2nd for a gain of 3. On 3rd down, Patrick Mahomes complete to Tyreek Hill for 10 yards and a 1st down.

On the next two plays, the Chiefs picked up 11 yards and two more first downs to Byron Pringle and Blake Bell. The Chiefs passing offense is starting to get into rhythm. Not a good sign that Bell is getting involved early in the absence of Travis Kelce.

On 1st down, Edwards-Helaire went around the left end for 4 yards. Mahomes followed it up with a pass to Tyreek Hill for 9 yards and another 1st down.

Now in the red zone, Edwards-Helaire got the dump off on the swing route, but was tackled behind the line by Joe Schobert. Incomplete on 2nd down intended for Mecole Hardman. Mahomes was under a bit of pressure. 3rd and 11 coming up. This would be a huge relief to hold the Chiefs to three after that masterful drive. Ahkello Witherspoon intercepted the pass in the end zone, but Cam Heyward was called for offsides on the play. Now 3rd and 6. They get five yards on an a shallow in by the tight end. The Chiefs line up to go for it on 4th and 1. They send their fullback up the middle for two yards and the first down.

That was nearly a touchdown, but Arthur Maulet and Terrell Edmunds stuffed him at the line. Williams went up the middle on first down for no gain. On 2nd down, Edwards-Helaire went around the left end after bouncing off Alex Highsmith and Robert Spillane and bouncing outside. 7-0 Chiefs.

Have to be able to finish that play. Looks like Alex Highsmith kind of tackled Robert Spillane off the tackle. Would have been a two yard loss and 3rd down, but instead a score.

Steelers have CEH two yards in the backfield. Robert Spillane hit him, similar to how he hit Derrick Henry last year. But this time, he can't finish the play. He and Alex Highsmith fall off and Edwards-Helaire scores. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

Drives the Steelers' defense have given up their last six games: 12 plays, 73 yards (TD)

12 plays, 98 yards (TD)

14 plays, 84 yards (TD)

16 plays, 99 yards (TD)

12 plays, 60 yards (TD)

19 plays, 64 yards (FG)

14 plays, 73 yards (TD – today vs KC) — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

The Steelers attempted the flea flicker on 1st down, but Ben Roethlisberger’s pass sailed high and was picked off intended for Ray-Ray McCloud. Chiefs were not fooled.

On 1st down, Montravius Adams with encroachment. 1st and 5, Mahomes feep incomplete to Pringle. Close to being a fumble, but they call it incomplete. On 2nd, Edwards-Helaire ran to the left for 3 yards. 3rd and short, Mahomes hit Pringle underneath for 18 yards. He was wide open on what looked like a miscommunication.

On 1st down, Alex Highsmith sacked Mahomes and forced the ball out, but it was recovered by the Chiefs. Tough break. On 2nd down, Williams received the ball in the flat and turned up-field for 18 yards.

Patrick Mahomes with all the time in the world back there. No TJ Watt on the field. He hit Pringle in the end zone. 14-0 Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes had a lifetime in the pocket. Chiefs too many weapons, someone was going to get open. TD to Pringle. Chiefs take a two-score lead. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

This poor defense is on the field every week for so many minutes. The kickoff was returned by Ray-Ray McCloud for 19 yards. On 1st down from the 20 yard line, Najee Harris went around the left end, but was tackled for a gain of 2. Ben Roethlisberger complete to Diontae Johnson on 2nd down for 9 yards.

END OF 1ST QUARTER – 14-0 CHIEFS

Steelers first quarter points last six games: 3

3

0

0

0

0 Last first quarter TD came in Week 10 against Detroit with Mason Rudolph at QB. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

On 1st down, Najee Harris for five yards on a check down pass. Harris got the ball again on a rush off the left end stopped for a gain of one. 3rd and 4, Ben Roethlisberger’s pass incomplete to Ray-Ray McCloud. The Steelers will punt and this game could start getting out of control. The incompletion was nearly intercepted on the ricochet, too.

Waitman’s punt went 63 yards, but rolled into the end zone for the touchback. A booming punt with unfortunate results.

Minkah Fitzpatrick forced to make the tackle on the run for a gain of 8. Not good when Minkah Fitzpatrick has to lead the team in tackles week after week, but the defensive front is getting pushed around up front. No Chris Wormley is a big factor. On 2nd and 2, Mahomes complete in the middle of the field for 7 yards and the first down.

On 1st, Williams exploded through the hole up the middle for 12 yards tackled by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The next 1st down was a run up the middle for 5 yards stopped by Terrell Edmunds. TJ Watt still on the sidelines for this drive. His helmet is still on, but I think he took a hit in the ribs, that are reportedly cracked from last week. On 2nd and 5, Mahomes complete to Pringle just short of the first down, but the Chiefs get the 1st down and then some with a pass to Mecole Hardman on 3rd.

Now approaching field goal range, Mahomes attempted a deep pass, but it was slightly off target. Montravius Adams with the pressure. Edwards-Helaire up the middle for 5 yards on 2nd down. On 3rd, another deep incompletion. 4th and 5 with no kicker, the Chiefs could feasibly go for it. The replacement kicker good for 44 yards. 17-0 Chiefs.

Three Steelers who have come to play today. Diontae Johnson

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Corliss Waitman — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

The Steelers probably have their final opportunity of the half to get some points on the board with 8:45 remaining.

Minkah Fitzpatrick up to 109 tackles on the season. Most by a Steelers' DB since 1987 and probably a record in franchise history. Still 2 1/2 games to add to that number. Never want your FS to lead the team in tackles. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

After the touchback, on 1st down Najee Harris ran off right end and found a path to the right sideline for 21 yards. A rare run of 20+ for Najee and this offense.

On 1st down, Najee Harris got the ball again for 5 yards to the right side. The run game is showing some signs of life after an awful 1st quarter. On 2nd and 5, Ray-Ray McCloud tackled for a loss of 3 on a quick pass. On 3rd down, Ben Roethlisberger went deep to the middle of the field complete to Chase Claypool for 24 yards. That was an excellent touch by Ben Roethlisberger to loft it over the first defender.

The Steelers are nearing the red zone after that big completion. Claypool made another insane to his outside shoulder as he spun all the way around to secure the ball for 10 yards.

On 1st down, the ball fell incomplete on a short pass to Ray-Ray McCloud on the crosser. Ben should have handed the ball off on that RPO. On 2nd and 10, Ben incomplete short to Diontae Johnson. The pass was off target. 3rd and 10 in Chris Boswell field goal range. Ben Roethlisberger calling audibles at the line of scrimmage and ends up doing a screen pass to Najee Harris. It failed miserably.

The Chris Boswell field goal sailed on him and was no good. Brutal with the wind blowing. Turnover on downs.

Chris Boswell misses the 36 yard field goal. Wide left. Steelers best drive of the day comes up empty. Chiefs up 17-0. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 26, 2021

On 1st down, the Chiefs pick up 8 with a short pass to Gore. Gore up the middle on 2nd down for 2 yards and the 1st down.

On 1st down, Gore again for 3 yards off left end. Mahomes scrambled around on 2nd down, and found Gore for 50 yards, tackled by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Gore got the ball again on 1st and 10 for 3 yards. Gore taken out of the game after 5 excellent plays by him to put the Chiefs in scoring range.

1st and 10 from the 11 yard line, the Steelers call their first timeout. Mahomes with a short pass to the left and run into the end zone by Mecole Hardman. The extra point is no good. 23-0 Chiefs.

Need a Ben directed no huddle TD on this drive #Steelers — Tom Mead (@THMead3) December 26, 2021

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but: This is the first time in the last 2 seasons the Chiefs have scored on their first 4 drives of the game. It last happened in 2019 vs the Broncos. (via @ESPNStatsInfo) — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 26, 2021

Najee Harris up the middle on first down for 4 yards.

TWO MINUTE WARNING

