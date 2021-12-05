2021 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the 2021 season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|Week 13 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Saints +6.5
|Cowboys -6.5
|Cowboys -6.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions +7.5
|Vikings -7.5
|Vikings -7.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +11
|Buccaneers -11
|Falcons +11
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +10
|Colts -10
|Colts -10
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Chargers +3
|Bengals -3
|New York Giants at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -4.5
|Giants +4.5
|Dolphins -4.5
|Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1
|Raiders -1
|Raiders -1
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -13
|Rams -13
|Rams -13
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Seahawks +3.5
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Broncos +9.5
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bills -2.5
|Patriots +2.5
|Bills -2.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +4.5
|Steelers +4.5
|Ravens -4.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Ravens 30-16
|Week 12 Results
|9-6
|6-9
|2021 Results
|87-92-1
|90-89-1
32-32-97