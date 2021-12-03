The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Ravens Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 13 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 58 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. We go over who we think will play on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens and who we think will be sidelined. we also go over the transactions that happened since the Wednesday show.

The Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches. We also talk briefly about what wide receiver Diontae Johnson had to say on Thursday.

With the Steelers Week 13 game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Baltimore Ravens. We talk about the best way to defend the Ravens offense and especially quarterback Lamar Jackson. We also discuss the Ravens defense and how the Steelers offense might attack it and defend against it.

We talk the lack of chunk plays by the offense this season and how wide receiver Chase Claypool is not drawing the amount of defensive interference penalties he did during his rookie season.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 13 NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

