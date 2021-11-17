Season 12, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say in Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

We talk about the Steelers injury report heading into Wednesday and that includes talk about the two players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Tomlin talked some about the play of quarterback Mason Rudolph on Tuesday, so Alex and I break what he had to say down. We also review several bad throws that Rudolph had on Sunday in the tie against the Detroit Lions.

Tomlin talked about the run defense fails on Sunday against the Lions and so after recapping those comments, Alex and I discuss the video breakdown that he did on the huge issues the Steelers had when it came to giving up big running plays.

We go over several other aspects that we observed on the alll-22 tape from the game against the Lions in this show.

We wrap up the show by answering questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Lions All-22, Injuries, Tomlin Tuesday, Kozora Video, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-17-episode-1488

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 51 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n