Season 12, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Alex and I go over the Steelers Week 11 Thursday injury report for starters and then get into discussing the roster minutia that might transpire on Saturday and what the Sunday night inactive list might look like.

Steelers coordinators Matt Canada and Keith Butler both talked to the media on Thursday, so Alex and I parse the meaningful quotes to come out of those press conferences. There’s a lot to get to this week.

Devin Bush Sr. was on 93.7 The Fan on Thursday discussing his son, Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush, so Alex and I spend about 10 minutes on that topic.

In the middle of the show, Alex and I are joined by former NFL great and ex-Chargers’ linebacker Shawne Merriman. We review the Chargers’ season to date with Shawne, discuss his NFL career, and talk about his new company, Lights Out XF. Here’s a link to find out more info on that lightsoutxf.com.

After talking to Merriman for about 25 minutes, Alex and I get into our full preview of the Steelers Sunday night road game against the Chargers. We talk about both sides of the ball for both teams and go over what we expect to see Sunday night in that Week 11 contest.

After previewing the Sunday night game, Alex and I then move on to pick all the Week 11 games, per the mybookie.ag betting lines. We also predict the final score of the Steelers Sunday night game against the Chargers.

We wrap up the show by answering questions from our listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Chargers Preview, Injuries, Coordinator Quotes, Merriman interview, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-nov-19-episode-1489

