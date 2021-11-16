Steelers Week 11 Protected Practice Squad Player List Includes OL Chaz Green

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now identified their protected practice squad players for Week 11, and this week’s list of four includes one offensive lineman.

Protected by the Steelers on their practice squad for Week 11 were defensive back Karl Joseph, wide receiver Anthony Miller, wide receiver Steven Sims, and offensive lineman Chaz Green.

As for Joseph, this makes the ninth consecutive week that he has been chosen as a protected practice squad player. He was elevated to the Steelers Active/Inactive gameday roster ahead of the team’s Week 5 game and ultimately played a few defensive snaps in that contest. Since then, however, he hasn’t been elevated. This could change this weekend as the Steelers are expected to be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick against the Los Angeles Chargers as he is currently on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list.

This is now the fifth time that the Steelers have had Miller as a protected practice squad since signing him in the middle of October. He has yet to be elevated to the active/inactive roster ahead of a game. As for Sims being protected this week, this makes the fourth time this season that has happened. He was protected last week and ultimately elevated to the active/inactive roster on Saturday with wide receiver Chase Claypool sidelined with a toe injury.

Claypool is expected to practice on Wednesday and if able to play on Sunday night, the Steelers might night need either Sims or Miller to be elevated on Saturday. we shall see.

The protection of Green this week isn’t a huge surprise as the Steelers currently have two offensive linemen in guards Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner both dealing with ankle injuries. Dotson seems to be the more questionable player of the two. Green can play some guard so there’s a chance he might be needed come Sunday night. He would need to be elevated by Saturday evening, however, if that’s the case.