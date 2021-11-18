Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 11: Watt, Haden, Dotson Remain Sidelined; Loudermilk Added

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Thursday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day, with two other players listed as limited participants.

Not practicing again for the Steelers on Thursday were outside linebacker T.J. Watt (knee/hip), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and guard Kevin Dotson (ankle). Those three players seem to be highly questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. With that, Friday will likely be a key day for all three of them.

While not listed on the injury report, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick both remained sidelined on Thursday, as well, as both are still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. While Roethlisberger still might get cleared to play on Sunday night, it’s doubtful the team will have Fitzpatrick against the Chargers.

Two players are on the Steelers’ Thursday injury report as limited practice participants, and they are wide receiver Chase Claypool (foot) and defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin). Loudermilk is a new addition to the injury report as of Thursday. As for Claypool, who missed the Week 10 game, hopefully he’ll be good to go by Sunday night.

Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (coaches decision) and guard Trai Turner (ankle) both practiced fully on Thursday. Heyward was previously listed as limited on Wednesday, while Turner was previously listed as sitting out on Wednesday.