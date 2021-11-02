Steelers Sign OLB Taco Charlton To 53, Sign K Josh Lambo To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed OLB Taco Charlton to their 53 man roster, their replacement for the now-traded Melvin Ingram. The team also announced a pair of practice squad signings. Kicker Josh Lambo and defensive tackle Khalil Davis. The team also announced the release of practice squad DL Chris Slayton.

Charlton is likely to become the #3 OLB on the team behind TJ Watt and Alex Highsmith, rotating in behind both men. Derrek Tuszka also figures to see a couple of snaps per game, he played five of them in Sunday’s win over Cleveland, but he’ll primarily function as a special teamer.

Making his Steelers’ debut Sunday, Charlton played ten defensive snaps, lining up at both outside linebacker spots while also playing off-ball in sub-packages. A former first-round pick, Charlton signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in late September.

Lambo is insurance against Chris Boswell, who left Week 8’s game with a concussion after a failed fake field goal attempt. Lambo appeared in three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, going 0/3 on field goals and 5/7 on his extra points. It’s worth noting two of his field goal attempts were from 50+ yards. Jacksonville released him on October 19th. In his career, Lambo has made 87.1% of his field goals.

Davis’ signing was reported yesterday. The twin brother of Steelers’ DT Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh attempted to claim him weeks ago but lost out to the Indianapolis Colts. He’ll serve as additional d-line depth. The Steelers are rumored to be interested in trading for a defensive lineman today. The deadline to do so is 4 PM/EST.