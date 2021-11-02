Report: Steelers Set To Sign DT Khalil Davis To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted to claim defensive tackle Khalil Davis off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks ago but the Indianapolis Colts were instead awarded the Nebraska product due to them having a higher waiver order claim. The Colts, however, parted ways with Davis a few days ago and he will now reportedly be signed to the Steelers practice squad this week.

Cool news for former Bucs DL Khalil Davis — he’s joining his twin brother Carlos in Pittsburgh, signing with the Steelers’ practice squad. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 2, 2021

Davis, by the way, is the twin brother of Steelers defensive tackle Carlos Davis, who was recently placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a knee injury.

Davis spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers after being drafted by them out of Nebraska in 2020. As a rookie in 2020, Davis appeared in two games with the Buccaneers and compiled two tackles. He also played in two postseason contests as a member of Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl LV championship team. He was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the sixth round (194th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Davis played in 47 career games at Nebraska and compiled 106 tackles, 23.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He was a Third Team All-Big Ten choice in 2019 and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition in 2018. Davis was an eight-time letter-winner at Nebraska (four each in football and track) and was an NCAA Track & Field Honorable Mention All-America choice in 2019 in discus.

The Steelers drafted his twin Carlos Davis in the seventh-round of the 2020 Draft out of Nebraska.

This will make the third set of brothers the Steelers have under contract at the same. The Davis brothers will now join Terrell Edmunds and Trey Edmunds and T.J. Watt and Derek Watt. Trey Edmunds is currently on the Steelers practice squad.