Steelers Open Week 13 As 3.5-Point Consensus Home Underdogs To Ravens

The 5-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home again in Week 13, as they will be playing the 8-3 Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers, who lost their Week 12 road game this past Sunday afternoon, were 3.5-point home underdogs as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 13, according to vegasinsiders.com. That line, however, has since moved down to 3-points.

The Ravens, who beat the Cleveland Browns at home in Week 12, are coached by John Harbaugh, and led offensively by quarterback Lamar Jackson. To date, Jackson has completed 219 of his 341 total pass attempts for 2,612 yards with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 30 times so far this season, as well. Jackson leads the team in rushing entering Week 13 with 707 yards and two touchdowns on 123 total carries.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews each enter Week 13 with 60 receptions to lead the Ravens. Brown has 770 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions for the season while Andrews has 761 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions entering Week 13.

Ravens running backs Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray have 324 and 258 rushing yards, respectively, entering week 13. Freeman has three rushing touchdowns while Murray has four on the ground.

Defensively for the Ravens entering Week 13, linebacker Patrick Queen leads the team in total tackles with 62. Queen also has two sacks on the season to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three quarterback hits.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser leads the Ravens in sacks with 5.5. Fellow linebacker Odafe Oweh is right behind him with five sacks of his own.

Cornerback Anthony Averett leads the Ravens in interceptions with two entering Week 13 while fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey leads the team in passes defensed with 13.

The Ravens have 10 total takeaways on the season. They also have 24 total sacks and 76 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Ravens have met each other 54 times (including four postseason game), with Pittsburgh winning 30 games and Baltimore winning 24. Including the playoffs, the Steelers are 16-15 against the Ravens under head coach Mike Tomlin and 10-7 against them at home, with two of those wins being playoff games.

The last time the Steelers and Ravens played was in Week 12 of last season. The Steelers won that game 19-14 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Jackson sat out that game for the Ravens due to him being on the COVID-19 list. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed 36 of his 51 total pass attempts in that game for 266 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

For his career and including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 17-11 against the Ravens all-time and 12-4 at home against them in starts, with two of those wins being playoff games. He has thrown for 6978 yards and 44 touchdowns against the Bengals during his career, with 26 interceptions.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be on the call for CBS on Sunday for Ravens versus Steelers.