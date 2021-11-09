Steelers Open Week 10 As 9-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Lions

The 5-3 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home again in Week 10, and they will be hosting the 0-8 Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on Sunday. The Steelers, who won their Week 9 game on Monday night, are 9-point home favorites as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 9, according to vegasinsiders.com.

The Lions, who were on a bye in Week 9, are coached by Dan Campbell, are led offensively by quarterback Jared Goff. To date, Goff has completed 206 of his 308 total pass attempts for 1,995 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions. The quarterback has been sacked 22 times already this season as well. Goff rushed 13 times for 76 yards so far this season.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, a third-year player, leads the Lions in receiving entering Week 10. He has 48 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Running back D’Andre Swift is second on the team with 47 receptions for 415 yards and two touchdowns.

Lions running back Jamaal Williams leads the team in rushing entering Week 10 with 312 yards and two touchdowns on 71 total carries. Swift, however, leads the team in rushing touchdowns so far this season with three on his 90 total carries.

Defensively for the Lions entering Week 10, inside linebacker Alex Anzalone leads the team in total tackles with 48. He also has one of the team’s 14 sacks on the season and one of the unit’s four total interceptions. Outside linebacker Charles Harris leads the Lions in sacks entering Week 10 with four. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye leads the Lions in interceptions with three so far this season to go along with four passes defensed in total.

The Lions have seven total takeaways on the season. They also have 27 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Bears have met each other 32 times in total with Detroit winning 14 games and Pittsburgh winning 17 games. They have also tied one time. The Steelers are 3-0 against the Lions under head coach Mike Tomlin, and 1-0 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Lions played was in Week 8 of the 2017 season. The Steelers won that game 20-15 at Ford Field in Detroit. The Steelers last win in Pittsburgh against the Lions came in 2013, a 37-27 victory at Heinz Field.

For his career, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 4-0 against the Lions and 2-0 against them at home. He has thrown for 1,096 yards and eight touchdowns against the Lions during his career with four interceptions.