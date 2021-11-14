Steelers G Trai Turner, OLB T.J. Watt Leave Game Against Lions With Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Heinz Field, and they have now suffered yet another injury in the contest and this time to another guard.

According to the Steelers, guard Trai Turner has sustained an ankle injury and is now questionable for the rest of the game.

Turner suffered his injury in the third quarter. He has been replaced by Joe Haeg at right guard. The Steelers lost left guard Kevin Dotson to an ankle injury in the first half. He is out of the game.

The Steelers are currently tied with the Lions 16-16 in the fourth quarter.

Steelers cornerback Joe Haden left the game earlier with a foot injury, as well.

Additionally, outside linebacker T.J. Watt limped off after a sack and has yet to return to the game. The team calls it a hip injury and says Watt is questionable to return.