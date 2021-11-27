Steelers Elevate Two From Practice Squad; Place Ebron, Hassenauer On IR

As expected, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a few Saturday transactions ahead of their Sunday road game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced on Saturday that defensive end Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Anthony Miller have both been elevated from the practice squad. The team also signed offensive lineman John LeGlue to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday.

This is the first time that Miller has been elevated to the Active/Inactive roster and the second time that Archibong has been elevated. Miller is likely a COVID-19 replacement for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the week. Miller and Archibong will revert back to the Steelers practice squad on Monday.

The Steelers also announced on Saturday that guard/center J.C. Hassenauer and tight end Eric Ebron have both been placed on the Reserve/Injured List. Both players were injured in Week 12 and failed to practice any this past week. The must each miss at least three games in total before being brought back as designated-to-return players.

Kicker Sam Sloman has also been signed to the practice squad.