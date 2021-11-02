Report: Steelers Might Not Be Done Trading As Tuesday Deadline Draws Nearer

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded away unhappy outside linebacker Melvin Ingram on Tuesday and in return they received a sixth-round draft pick from the Kanas City Chiefs. With the annual NFL trade deadline being 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, the Steelers might not be done dealing away players.

Steelers might not be done making moves before today's trade deadline, per team source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) November 2, 2021

According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and per a team source on Tuesday, the Steelers might not be done making moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

If indeed the Steelers do make another trade on Tuesday and one that includes a player being dealt away, tight end Eric Ebron would be a strong candidate for that. The Green Bay Packers are now reportedly in the market for another tight end so perhaps they would be a potential buyer for Ebron.

Ebron missed the Steelers Week 8 Sunday road game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury. He hasn’t been used much at all this season in the passing game as he’s caught just seven passes for 47 yards and rushed one time for a touchdown.

To date, Ebron has played 185 total offensive snaps so far this season and he’s clearly been passed on the tight end depth chart by rookie Pat Freiermuth.

At best, the Steelers might could get a sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Ebron.