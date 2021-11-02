Report: Steelers Trading Melvin Ingram To Chiefs For Sixth-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a deal before the treading deal and it includes outside linebacker Melvin Ingram being shipped away for a draft pick.

The Steelers are trading Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ingram wanted out of Pittsburgh due to his lack of playing time. It was reported in the middle of last week that he would likely be traded before Tuesday’s deadline.

“He believes he’s a starter,” Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network said on Monday during a radio interview when asked why Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. “He thinks that he can play more than he is playing. He thinks that he’s better than Alex Highsmith and that’s not what the Steelers organization believes.”

Ingram played 246 total snaps with the Steelers. He missed the team’s game this past Sunday due to a groin injury. In total, Ingram registered one sack, 10 total tackles, one pass defensed and six quarterback hits in the six games he played in with the Steelers.

Pass Rush Win Rate at Edge (Rank) T.J. Watt, 28% (2nd)

Alex Highsmith, 23% (9th)

Melvin Ingram, 8% (Would have been 55th if qualified) Steelers don't lose much by trading Ingram and already have another excellent pass rusher besides Watt. (ESPN / NFL Next Gen Stats) — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 2, 2021

The Ingram now gone, look for the Steelers to fill the open roster spot by signing outside linebacker Taco Charlton off the practice squad.