Dulac: Steelers Don’t Plan To Sign Wilson Or Fields To Contract Extensions Before Week 1 

The Pittsburgh Steelers could reach contract extensions with the likes of TE Pat Freiermuth or DL Cam Heyward before Week One. But it seems they have no plans to do anything with QBs Russell Wilson or Justin Fields ahead of the team’s opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Per the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, Pittsburgh doesn’t plan to offer contract extensions to either quarterback this summer.

Dulac’s wording is careful. He notes the team doesn’t have plans “as of now,” leaving the door open for that to change should their performance this summer dictate things. Pittsburgh’s policy of ending any negotiations before Week 1 remains true under GM Omar Khan, setting a hard deadline of Sept. 7, one day before taking on the Falcons.

After being released by the Denver Broncos to start the new league year, Wilson signed a one-year deal for the minimum to join the Steelers. Denver is on the hook for nearly $40 million of what’s owed to Wilson this year. Traded over from the Chicago Bears, Fields is on the final year of his rookie deal after the Steelers predictably declined his fifth-year option in May.

Third-string quarterback Kyle Allen is also on a one-year deal signing April 1. Currently, the only quarterback under contract past 2024 is undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee, whose three-year deal will be wiped away should he be cut and signed to the practice squad on what would become a one-year deal.

It puts Pittsburgh in an uncomfortable position, completely uncertain who will be on the roster in 2025, let alone who will start. But there’s an upside to letting the season play out before committing serious money to the position. If there’s one thing the front office has done right post-Ben Roethlisberger, it’s that they haven’t overpaid and been stuck with a contract they couldn’t get out of or severely damaged their salary cap standing.

As confirmed by Mike Tomlin Thursday, Wilson enters training camp as the Steelers’ starter. Fields will begin as the No. 2., barring something significant, like Wilson getting hurt. Whether or not he remains in that spot throughout the regular season depends on his and the team’s success. Fields will likely be used in specialty packages, utilizing his legs and mobility. After the year, Pittsburgh can use all they learned in 2024 to make the best decision on who to try and retain in 2025.