Chargers Say OLB Joey Bosa Is On Reserve/COVID-19 List As A Close Contact

The Los Angeles Chargers placed outside linebacker Joey Boas on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, and as it turns out, he was placed there as a close contact player, according to reports from the NFL Network.
On Wednesday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley reportedly told the media that Bosa, who is allegedly unvaccinated, is a close contact player, and that he has not yet tested positive for COVID-19.
Should Bosa not test positive for five days, he will be eligible to play against the Steelers on Sunday night. Should, however, Bosa test positive in the five days following his being a close contact, he will not be able to play against the Steelers.
Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is the other player the team placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.
The Steelers currently have two players, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
#Chargers confirm close contact for Joey Bosa. Five days from the contact + no positive tests = he plays. Any positive test and he’d be immediately ruled out because he’s unvaccinated. https://t.co/oXIvWYn92O
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 17, 2021