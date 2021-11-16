Chargers Place OLB Joey Bosa, DT Jerry Tillery On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the team they will play Sunday night, the Los Angles Chargers, have two players on the list, as well.

The Chargers have placed DE Joey Bosa and DT Jerry Tillery on the COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 16, 2021

According to Field Yates of ESPN on Tuesday, the Chargers have placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

So, will the Chargers have either Bosa or Tillery back in time for the team’s Sunday night home game against the Chargers? I don’t really know, but it sure doesn’t sound like they will. We’ll see.

Combined, Bosa and Tillery have eight of the 17 total sacks registered so far this season by the Charger defense. Bosa is one the NFL’s premier pass rushers, so the Chargers not having him on Sunday night would be the equivalent of the Steelers not having outside linebacker T.J. Watt for that contest, which could be the case with the Pittsburgh edge rusher currently dealing with an injured knee and hip.