Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 12: WR Auden Tate Only Player Sidelined

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second official injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday afternoon home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows that only one player failed to practice earlier in the day, with the other eight listed as full participants.

Not practicing for the Bengals again on Thursday was wide receiver Auden Tate (thigh), and it now looks like he’ll be sidelined on Sunday. Tate has missed the last several gamed with his thigh injury.

Listed as practicing fully on Thursday for the Bengals were guard Hakeem Adeniji (ankle), cornerback Darius Phillips (hip), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (knee), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (cramps), long snapper Clark Harris (thumb), defensive end Trey Hendrickson (shoulder), tackle Fred Johnson (non injury related – personal), and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (non injury related – personal).

Wilcox is a new addition to the injury report, as he was activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list by the Bengals earlier in the day.