Bears Friday Injury Report Week 9: OLB Khalil Mack Still Sidelined; WR Darnell Mooney Added

The Chicago Bears have now released their second official injury report of Week 9 ahead of their Monday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering isn’t much different than the one the team released on Thursday.

Not practicing for the Bears on Friday were quarterback Nick Foles (not injury related – personal matter), tight end J.P. Holtz (concussion), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle), and running back Damien Williams (knee). Those same six players were listed on Thursday as not practicing as well.

Three of those six players that failed to practice again on Friday, Mack, Jackson and Ogletree, are all starters so it will really be interesting to see if any of them are able to practice in some capacity on Saturday. Mack is one of the NFL’s best pass rushers so it will be tough on the Bears if he sits out the Monday night game against the Steelers. Mack missed the team’s week 8 game with the same foot injury.

The bears added wide receiver Darnell Mooney (groin) to their injury report on Friday after he was limited in practice earlier in the say. Mooney enters Week 9 as the Bears leading receiver with 33 receptions for 409 yards. He also has one of the team’s four touchdown receptions on the season.

The Bears will release their next injury report after Saturday’s practice concludes and that offering will include game status designations as well. It will be interesting to see the designations given to Mack, Jackson, Ogletree, and Mooney.