Ravens Rumored To Have Interest In Former Roquan Smith Teammate Eddie Jackson

Could the Baltimore Ravens reunite S Eddie Jackson with ILB Roquan Smith? There are rumors that the defending AFC North champions are angling toward signing the former Chicago Bear before training camp. Although they don’t need a starting safety, he would offer valuable depth in the secondary.

BREAKING: All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson plans on meeting with the Baltimore #Ravens on Wednesday, league sources tell @_MLFootball. I’m told that it is very likely that the 2x Pro Bowler does not leave without a contract. pic.twitter.com/NO2QvSNx5X — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 16, 2024

A former fourth-round pick, Eddie Jackson is a seven-year veteran with 100 career starts. He has 16 career interceptions to his name with 44 passes defensed, but he is past his prime. The Bears released him back in February and he has not found a new home since.

The Ravens, however, seem to have a relatively settled secondary. At safety, they have third-year Kyle Hamilton paired with veteran Marcus Williams. They still have Marlon Humphrey at cornerback, now alongside first-round rookie Nate Wiggins. In the slot, they brought back Arthur Maulet, and they also drafted T.J. Tampa.

On the other hand, the Ravens did lose S Geno Stone to the Cincinnati Bengals, so they could use a player like Jackson. While we await more concrete reports and further corroboration, signing Jackson does align with the organization’s history.

But what would it cost to sign him? Jackson signed a four-year deal in 2020 worth nearly $60 million, but he’s obviously not approaching those numbers. Given his decline in recent years, including due to injury, it’s fair to question how much he has left.

Eddie Jackson is a former Pro Bowler and All-Pro, and he can play either safety spot or in the slot. He might not be that same player at 30 years old, but he can be a quality fifth or sixth defensive back for a defense like the Ravens.

And let’s be honest, Marcus Williams has struggled to stay on the field since signing with the Ravens in 2022. They needed Geno Stone last year, but who is their third safety now, Ar’Darius Washington? Surely Eddie Jackson would make for a better emergency starting option.

Of course, we don’t even know if the Ravens truly plan to meet with Jackson. You know how the internet is these days. The only reason I’m comfortable writing this is because it sounds like a logical possibility given the organization. It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if this ends up being true.

The older veteran defensive backs are starting to sign, as well, such as Jamal Adams, so we are seeing movement. Jackson is in that group, though most would more readily name Justin Simmons, who has yet to sign anywhere.

The Ravens are in win-now mode and will be for the foreseeable future, though, we know that much. That is just another reason to accept the plausibility of their interest in a veteran safety like Jackson. And their front office can be pretty convincing in getting people to sign. Plus, Jackson would get to play with Roquan Smith again.