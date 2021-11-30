AFC North Week 12 Recap: Bengals Thump Steelers, Ravens Outlast Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost again in Week 12 and this time it was to another team in the AFC North, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals thumped the Steelers 41-10 on Sunday in Cincinnati to move to 7-4 on the season. The win gave the Bengals a season sweep over the Steelers and that’s the first time that has happened since 2009.

In other AFC North action in Week 12, the Baltimore Ravens outlasted the Cleveland Browns 16-10 at home on Sunday night.

In the Ravens Sunday night win against the Browns, quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 20 of his 32 total pass attempts for 165 yards with one touchdown pass and four interceptions. Jackson also chipped in 68 yards rushing in his team’s win on 17 total carries.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving yardage against the Browns as he caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown caught eight passes for 51 yards in the win. Running back Devonta Freeman chipped in 52 yards on the ground on his 16 total carries.

Kicker Justin Tucker made three field goals in the Baltimore Sunday night win while linebacker Patrick Queen and cornerback Marlon Humphrey led the Ravens defense in total tackles with eight apiece. The Ravens sacked Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield twice on Sunday night and forced two takeaways in the contest via fumbles.

For the Browns in their loss to the Ravens, Mayfield completed 18 of his 37 total pass attempts for 247 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. His lone touchdown pass of the game went to tight end David Njoku late in the third quarter. Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry led the team in receiving in the team’s loss to the Ravens as he caught six passes for 111 yards on 10 total targets.

The Browns only managed to rush for 40 yards against the Ravens on Sunday night. Running back Kareem Hunt had 20 yards on his seven carries while running back Nick Chubb chipped in another 16 yards rushing on his eight total carries.

Safety Ronnie Harrison led the Browns in total tackles on Sunday night with 14 and he also registered one of the unit’s four interceptions in the game. The Browns defense registered just two sacks of Jackson on Sunday night with defensive end Myles Garrett getting credit for one of those.

In Week 13 AFC North action, the 7-4 Bengals will host the 6-5 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon. The 5-5-1 Steelers will host the 8-3 Ravens later Sunday afternoon while the 6-6 Browns will be on their bye in Week 13.