Week 6 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Thankfully, the Pittsburgh Steelers have picked things up a bit, securing a must-win game in Week 5 against Denver. It came at the expense of JuJu Smith-Schuster, lost for the year due to a shoulder injury, and it’ll be all for naught if Pittsburgh can’t stack a victory in primetime action Sunday night against Seattle. If they can, they’ll climb back to .500 and feeling good heading into the bye week. Fingers crossed.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Our usual opening question. Will the Steelers beat the Seahawks and get back to .500 this week?

2 – Over/under 1.5 INTs Geno Smith throws for Seattle this weekend?

3 – Which WR plays more offensive snaps in Week 6? Ray-Ray McCloud or Cody White?

4 – Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has an INT in his last two games. Will he notch his third straight interception Sunday night?

5 – Over/under 2.5 missed tackles for Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick combined this weekend?

Tiebreaker: How many snaps out of 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE) will the Steelers use this weekend?

Recap of 2021 Week Four Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Denver Broncos 27-19. Steelers Depot respondents crushed this question while the Steelers crushed the orange. 75.9% of respondents got the sweet taste of victory plus a point for picking the Steelers to win.

Question 2: So far in 2021, Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams split carries. Going into Sunday’s game, Gordon still averaged 62 yards rushing per game compared to Najee’s 46.25 yards per game. But many Steelers Depot respondents sensed Najee’s talent coming due. Gordon had one more carry than Williams but only gained 34 yards. Najee scorched the earth with 122 rushing yards even while sitting out most of the fourth quarter. 79.3% of respondents correctly predicted Najee Harris gaining more rushing yards than Melvin Gordon.

Question 3: The Steelers defense held Denver to six points until their furious fourth quarter. The over/under in this game came down to the Broncos attempting a two-point conversion attempt after their final score in the fourth quarter. The attempt failed and the Broncos stayed under 20.5 points as the Steelers win 27-19. Steelers fans incredibly happy with the victory and the 63.8% of respondents taking the under get a point to add to their smiles.

Question 4: Devin Bush sacked Teddy Bridgewater early in the game. However, his groin limited him to just 25 snaps with Robert Spillane playing 24 in his place. Meanwhile, Joe Schobert played 49 of Pittsburgh’s 60 defensive snaps. The sack was Devin’s only tackle of the game while Schobert recorded more tackles with five. 69% of respondents got the point by picking Schobert for more tackles.

Question 5: Pressley Harvin III must have read this question last week. He knocked the snot out of the pigskin with two open field punts. The first for 56 yards and the second for his now career long of 63 yards. 72.4% of Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point as Harvin easily exceeded over 42.5 yards per punt .

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? More Rush Yards Najee or Gordon? Denver O/U 20.5 Points Schobert or Bush More Tackles? Harvin O/U 42.5 Yards Per Punt? SD Consensus YES NAJEE HARRIS UNDER SCHOBERT OVER Correct Answers YES NAJEE HARRIS UNDER SCHOBERT OVER

Alex Kozora eased up on the Friday Night Five Questions (FN5Q) machine. Respondents swept the board collectively answering all five questions correctly!

Depot respondents celebrating the Steelers victory but also a banner performance on the FN5Q. A record 19 respondents swept the five questions to receive the five-point bonus. Determining the winner of the weekly contest came down to the tiebreaker. Anna Lammers spiced up the contest by adding her week four winnings to the pot to make it $50. I conferred with Steelers Depot headquarters and confirmed that the tiebreaker question involved explosive plays of 20 yards or more .

First kudos to the respondents sweeping the five questions this week: Lucky Beagle, GhotiFish, Jesse Logue, Mike Bianchi, Ratsotex, Slim Stew, ManRayX, Jason W, Lou Rock, Andy N, Dave, ImMikeD, Steely McBeam, Pghomer, RMSteeler, wa_steel, and Agustin-ARG!

I only listed 17 of the 19 sweepers since it came down to the tiebreaker. Two folks pegged it by saying the Steelers would produce five explosive plays of 20 yards or more. Your truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery and Douglas Prostorog pegged the tiebreaker and split the $50 pot. My share goes to the week six winner.

Douglas, please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings (still waiting for a DM from ManRayX, GhotiFish and RMSteeler).

GhotiFish stiff arms the field to stay in first place. His dad claims second. Six folks fell off the leaderboard. But a lot of jostling on the board with five newcomers. It’s a marathon not a sprint. Who is going to edge up the board in week six?

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes. Next week it’s a $50 pot to the winner.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 5:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 33 First ManRayX 30 Second +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 27 Third +1 RMSteeler 26 Fourth (tie) +3 Lou Rock 26 Fourth (tie) +3 Dave 26 Fourth (tie) +3 Jesse Logue 26 Fourth (tie) +3 Andy N 26 Fourth (tie) +3 wa_steel 25 Ninth (tie) +4 Slim Stew 25 Ninth (tie) +4 Mike Bianchi 25 Ninth (tie) +4 Anna Lammers 24 12th (tie) -11 Douglas Prostorog 24 12th (tie) +11 Lucky Beagle 24 12th (tie) +11 ImMikeD 24 12th (tie) +11 *Agustin-ARG 23 16th (tie) +20 *Ratsotex 23 16th (tie) +20 *Pghomer 23 16th (tie) +20 MAK Lives Free 21 19th (tie) -15 *Steely McBeam 21 19th (tie) +30 Steven Small 20 21st (tie) -17 Deep_derp 20 21st (tie) -14 *Jason W 20 21st (tie) +34 Wes Lee 19 24th (tie) -11 B&G 19 24th (tie) -11 Ted Webb 19 24th (tie) -11 DirtDawg1964 19 24th (tie) -11 hoptown 19 24th (tie) -11 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 18 29th (tie) -16 PaeperCup 18 29th (tie) -6 Andi B 18 29th (tie) -6 Buckeye Steel 18 29th (tie) -6 Rugbyclint 18 29th (tie) -6 Beeze 18 29th (tie) -6

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.