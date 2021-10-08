Week 5 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Another tough loss for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they fall to 1-3 and sit in a dangerous place in their season already. They’ll look to redeem themselves Sunday afternoon with a home game against the Denver Broncos. With the way things are looking, it’s a must-win game.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Like always, we ask the question. Will the Steelers beat the Broncos this weekend?

2 – Who will rush for more yards this weekend? Melvin Gordon or Najee Harris?

3 – Over/under 20.5 points scored by Denver in this game?

4 – Which LB will record more tackles? Joe Schobert or Devin Bush?

5 – Over/under 42.5 yards per punt for Pressley Harvin III in this game?

Tiebreaker: How many plays of 20+ yards will the Steelers’ offense have in this game?

Recap of 2021 Week Four Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17. Steelers Depot respondents abandoned dreaming with 67.8% choosing the strongly favored cheeseheads to win. People, we now match the Steelers current record at 1-3 in predicting the correct winner.

Question 2: Chase Claypool inactivated for the game over the weekend. The injury influenced a slight majority (51.7%) of respondents to pick Davante Adams and Aaron Jones to combine for more receptions than Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Adams led the Pack with six receptions with Jones adding three to total nine for the duo. Diontae matched that with his nine receptions with JuJu kicking in two (he should have had more Ben!) for the Steelers duo to end up with more receptions .

Question 3: I thought the Steelers were going to make Aaron Rodgers day miserable when Devin Bush sacked him during the Packers first drive of the game. Unfortunately, the Steelers only collect two more which included Rodgers tripping over TJ Watt’s foot and then Watt tagging Rodgers when he slid to the ground. The third sack put the Steelers over 2.25 sacks against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers if not the score. Forty-four percent of respondents picked up the point by taking the over.

Question 4: The Pittsburgh Steelers offense broke the drought by scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. The first time the Steelers scored in the first quarter since last November. Steelers Depot respondents scored well on this with 66.1% saying the Steelers would score early.

Question 5: Oh, Minkah Fitzpatrick! I thought you would intercept that pass. The Steelers defensive backs failed to intercept a pass in the game. Not good for the team’s result, but that did give 57.6% of respondents one point by correctly predicting no interceptions by the Steelers secondary.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? More Receptions Defense O/U 2.25 Sacks Offense First Quarter Score? Steelers DB’s Intercept? SD Consensus NO PACKERS DUO UNDER YES NO Correct Answers NO STEELERS TRIO OVER YES NO

We collectively got three of five questions right. The tiebreaker not a factor since we had a single winner. Najee Harris collected all sixty-two of the Steelers rushing yards. Buckeye Steel does get bragging rights if not points for pegging the tiebreaker question. Impressive job.

We had a close race. Ten folks came within one correct answer to win the five-point weekly bonus. Four picked the Steelers to win. One picked the Packers duo to catch more passes. Four took the under on 2.25 sacks. And one person predicted a DB intercepting a pass. So, MAK Lives Free, GhotiFish, Lambert58, Johnny Loose, Andy N, DirtDawg1964, Beaver Falls Hosiery, Hoptown, Pghomer, and ImMikeD kudos! You were all close.

But bow your heads to Anna Lammers who swept the board, adding eleven points to her total score and winning this week’s $25 prize. Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

GhotiFish remains in first place but joined by Anna Lammers. Three folks fell off the leaderboard. But all the big scores got eleven new folks onto the board. So far, we have eighty-one people who have answered the Friday Night Five Questions (FN5Q) since week one. Forty-nine respondents have not missed a single week. We’ll see how that number holds up as the season progresses. You got to play to win!

Answer the FN5Q every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 4:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 22 First (tie) Anna Lammers 22 First (tie) +4 ManRayX 19 Third -1 Steven Small 16 Fourth (tie) -1 MAK Lives Free 16 Fourth (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 16 Fourth (tie) +1 RMSteeler 15 Seventh (tie) -4 Deep_derp 15 Seventh (tie) -2 Lou Rock 15 Seventh (tie) -2 Dave 15 Seventh (tie) -2 Jesse Logue 15 Seventh (tie) -2 Andy N 15 Seventh (tie) +8 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 14 13th (tie) -8 Stone Age Tone 14 13th (tie) -8 Wes Lee 14 13th (tie) +2 wa_steel 14 13th (tie) +2 B&G 14 13th (tie) +2 Slim Stew 14 13th (tie) +2 Mike Bianchi 14 13th (tie) +2 Ted Webb 14 13th (tie) +2 *DirtDawg1964 14 13th (tie) +15 *Hoptown 14 13th (tie) +15 Keneyeam 13 23rd (tie) -8 PaeperCup 13 23rd (tie) -8 Douglas Prostorog 13 23rd (tie) -8 Steel_Man24 13 23rd (tie) -8 *Andi B 13 23rd (tie) +5 *Jaybird 13 23rd (tie) +5 *Pius Street Uke 13 23rd (tie) +5 *FlaFan47 13 23rd (tie) +5 *Buckeye Steel 13 23rd (tie) +5 *Rugbyclint 13 23rd (tie) +5 *Beeze 13 23rd (tie) +5 *Lucky Beagle 13 23rd (tie) +5 *ImMikeD 13 23rd (tie) +18

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.