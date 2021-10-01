First Week Of October: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Things aren’t quite as fun in Pittsburgh as they were two weeks ago, dropping their past two games and falling to 1-2 on the season. The Steelers will look to get back on track with a tough matchup in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers in Green Bay. No matter what happens, we’ll be covering this game so be sure to stick with Steelers Depot after this one wraps up Sunday evening.

Hope you all have a great weekend and hope you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Like we start off every Friday Five, will the Steelers beat the Packers this Sunday?

2 – What group has more combined receptions? Davante Adams and Aaron Jones or Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, and JuJu Smith-Schuster?

3 – Over/under 2.25 sacks for the Steelers defense against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?

4 – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense hasn’t scored a single point in the first quarter of their last 11 games. Will the offense (including the kicking game/field goals) score in the first quarter this weekend?

5 – Will a Steelers’ DB record an interception in this game?

Tiebreaker: How many yards rushing will the Steelers record this weekend?

Recap of 2021 Week Three Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10. Only 27.4% of Steelers Depot respondents predicted a Bengals victory. People, we are 0-3 in predicting the correct winner.

Question 2: Bengals rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase did not have a reception gaining more than 40 yards . But he did catch a 34-yard pass for a touchdown at the end of the first half. Chase added another touchdown reception early in the second half to skewer the Steelers secondary again. 75.8% of Steelers Depot respondents picked up a point on this question.

Question 3: The Bengals only played 47 offensive snaps and three of those plays were kneel downs. So, opportunities to rack up tackles limited. Three Steeler players led the team with five tackles: Joe Schobert, Terrell Edmunds, and Cam Heyward . Respondents favored Schobert with 40.3% of the vote with three more naming Edmunds as the leading tackler. No one picked Heyward to lead the team in tackles. All those folks naming Schobert or Edmunds received a point. Note, Devin Bush was second highest with 37.1% of the vote but he recorded only two tackles in the game.

Question 4: Sadly, Bengal’s defenders sacked Ben Roethlisberger four times. That’s well over 1.5 sacks . Lots of folks scored on this question realizing what a young inexperienced offensive line the Steelers have. Over 88% took the over for the point.

Question 5: For most of the first half, the Steelers on track to score zero or three points at most. But Najee Harris took a short pass for 18 yards on third and five to set up a first and goal. Then Pat Freiermuth scored a touchdown. With 1:04 left, the Steelers scored seven points to double their first half output from the first two games. Just two folks, Jesse Logue, and board leader GhotiFish pegged this question. The median response was an optimistic ten points.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Ja’Marr Chase 40+ Catch? Leading Tackler Ben O/U 1.5 Sacks Steelers First Half Points SD Consensus YES NO SCHOBERT OVER 10 Correct Answers NO NO SCHOBERT, EDMUNDS, HEYWARD OVER 7

Improvement. This week we got three of five questions correct as a collective.

Again, no one scored the five-point weekly bonus by answering all five questions correctly. However, three respondents just missed by one so scored five points with the participation point. It came down to the tiebreaker to determine this week’s winner. Hypocycloid and Steel_Man24 came tantalizing close to sweeping the board by predicting the Steelers scoring six first half points. But RMSteeler won the tiebreaker by coming closest to the 15 targets Claypool received and therefore winning this week’s $25 prize. Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings.

For the first time since week nine of the 2020 regular season ManRayX slips out of first place (postseason contests do not count). GhotiFish remains in first place keeping the crown in the family… for now. Unusually, last week’s weekly winner, Steelers 32 did not respond this past week slipping to 41st place. He’s presumably distracted by considering how to spend all his winnings. Ted Webb is back on the leaderboard after a one-week absence. He’s joined by Douglas Prostorog, Andy N, and Steel_Man24 on the board for the first time this season

It’s a tight race with 24 folks lurking just a point or two off the board. We now have 27 folks on the leaderboard with three fresh faces. However, two dropped off from last week by not answering at all. You got to play to win!

Answer every week for a chance for the weekly prize and an opportunity for the end of season prizes.

2021 Regular Season leaderboard after week 3:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GhotiFish 17 1st ManRayX 15 2nd -1 RMSteeler 12 3rd (tie) +3 Steven Small 12 3rd (tie) +1 Deep_derp 11 5th (tie) -2 Chad Weiss 11 5th (tie) +1 Lou Rock 11 5th (tie) +1 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 11 5th (tie) +1 MAK Lives Free 11 5th (tie) +1 Dave 11 5th (tie) +1 Stone Age Tone 11 5th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 11 5th (tie) +1 Anna Lammers 11 5th (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 11 5th (tie) +1 Wes Lee 10 15th (tie) -9 wa_steel 10 15th (tie) -9 Rene Gonzalez 10 15th (tie) -9 Keneyeam 10 15th (tie) -9 CJT 10 15th (tie) -9 *Ted Webb 10 15th (tie) +11 PaeperCup 10 15th (tie) -9 B&G 10 15th (tie) -9 Slim Stew 10 15th (tie) -9 Mike Bianchi 10 15th (tie) -9 *Douglas Prostorog 10 15th (tie) +11 *Andy N 10 15th (tie) +11 *Steel_Man24 10 15th (tie) +25

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.