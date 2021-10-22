Watch: The Depot 180 — October 22 — Episode 167

Episode 167 — October 22, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I talk about the state of the team heading into the bye week. I also discuss their next opponent, the Cleveland Browns, and the injury uncertainty surrounding Baker Mayfield. As the team has an extra week to prepare, they appear to be evaluating their personnel and the division of labor as defensive assistant Teryl Austin spoke about Karl Joseph.

