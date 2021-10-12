Watch: The Depot 180 — October 12 — Episode 164

Episode 164 — October 12, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers advanced to 2-3 as they staved off a 4th quarter comeback attempt by the Denver Broncos. In today’s episode I recap the game, some of the key personnel changes week over week, and the injuries that occurred in game.

