The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Seahawks Preview, Coordinator Thursday, Week 6 Picks, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report heading into Friday. We go over some possible scenarios that might take place with the roster ahead of Sunday’s night home game against the Seattle Seahawks when it comes to active and inactive players and potential moves to and from the Reserve/Injured list.

As usual, the Steelers had several media sessions on Thursday and those included coordinators Keith Butler and Matt Canada. Alex and I hit on the main talking points from both coaches and that includes talking more about the loss of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on offense and how he’ll be replaced. We go over several interesting comments made my Butler as well with a few of them being related to young cornerback James Pierre.

Alex and I are once again joined by Dr. Melanie Friedlander in this show and we get her thoughts on Smith-Schuster’s shoulder injury, the groin epidemic the Steelers have going through as well as talking some about rookie running back Najee Harris and his cramping issue that he had in Week 5. We also talk to the good doctor about her thoughts on the Steelers five games into the 2021 regular season.

With the Steelers Week 6 Sunday night game forthcoming, Alex and I dive deep into our final breakdowns of that contest against the Seahawks. We talk about the best way to defend the Seahawks offense and the challenges that their defense might present. We talk about their quarterback Geno Smith and sure-fire ways for the Steelers to lose the game on Sunday night that they should be expected to win.

We go over the things we think the Steelers might need to do specifically on Sunday to beat the Seahawks at Heinz Field.

As usual, we pick all the remaining Week 6 NFL games against the spread later in this show and then follow that up by answering several emails we received from the listenership.

