The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Packers Recap, Missed Plays, Tomlin Comments, Blocked FG, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 31 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers injury situation coming out of the team’s Week 4 Sunday road loss to the Green Bay Packers. We talk about the players who were injured during the game on Sunday and the ones who missed the game with injuries as well.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a key quote after Sunday’s game that Alex and I highlight right off the bat.

The Steelers are now 1-3 after Sunday’s loss to the Packers so Alex and I start the breakdown of the game by first focusing on what went wrong on offense. We talk about the great first quarter that was then followed by not-so-great quarters. We discuss the failed fourth down plays in-depth as well as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on two big plays.

We go over a few offensive positives from Sunday and that includes talking about the run success rate that running back Najee Harris posted. We also discuss the play of the offensive line being somewhat improved.

We then move over to the defensive side of the football. We discuss the many failures that unit had and the overall game plan they seemed to have.

We obviously address the blocked field goal that was called back on an offsides penalty. We go over the impact that had on the game and more.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tomlin had a moment on Sunday so that is addressed.

Will the Steelers bench Roethlisberger soon? We discuss that topic late in the show and share our disappointing outlook for the rest of the Steelers 2021 season based on certain stats.

As usual we finish this show out by tying up some loose ends before diving into answering several emails that we received from listeners.

