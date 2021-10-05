Steelers Week 5 Injury Update: Roethlisberger Dealing With Hip Injury; Claypool Looking To Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Heinz Field and they will enter that contest with a few injury concerns, according to head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday.
According to Tomlin, cornerback Cameron Sutton (groin), guard Kevin Dotson (hip) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (hip) are all dealing with injuries to start Week 5. All three were injured in the Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. Tomlin said practice participation levels and quality will be the guide for those injuries moving forward this week.
Roethlisberger had been dealing with pectoral injury prior to the Week 4 game. On the surface, it doesn’t appear as though he will miss the Sunday game against the Broncos.
Tomlin said he expects wide receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring) and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion) to have a chance to return this week after missing the Week 4 game with their respective injuries. Tomlin also said they will still monitor tackle Zach Banner and his progress at practice this week to determine if they can activate him to the 53 man roster for Sunday.
Tomlin did not update the statuses of defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and guard Rashaad Coward (ankle). He also did not say if defensive end Stephon Tuitt and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. would resume practicing this week. Both Tuitt and McFarland are still on the team’s Reserve/Injured list.