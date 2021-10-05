Steelers Open Week 5 As 1-Point Consensus Home Favorites Over Broncos

The 1-3 Pittsburgh Steelers will be back at home in Week 5, and they will be hosting the 3-1 Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on Sunday. The Steelers, who have lost their last three games after winning in Week 1, are 1-point home favorites as of Tuesday morning, the start of Week 5, according to vegasinsiders.com.

The Broncos, who are coached by Vic Fangio, are led offensively by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who has completed 80 of his 111 total pass attempts so far this season for 892 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Bridgewater has been sacked nine times this season and has rushed 12 times for 46 yards. He is currently in concussion protocol to start Week 5, however.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton enters Week 5 with 18 receptions. That’s tied for the team lead with Noah Fant. Sutton has 257 yards to date but no touchdowns. Fant, on the other hand, has 156 receiving yards to date and two receiving touchdowns.

Running back Melvin Gordon leads the Broncos in rushing entering Week 5 with 248 yards and two touchdowns on his 51 total carries. Gordon also has registered eight receptions for 87 yards through four games played. Not far behind Gordon is Broncos rookie running back Javonte Williams as he has 46 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown on the season. Williams also has eight receptions so far this season for 50 yards.

Defensively for the Broncos entering Week 5, safety Kareem Jackson leads the team in total tackles with 21. He also has one of the team’s four interceptions on the season. The Packers defense has 11 sacks on the season entering Week 5 and outside linebacker Von Miller has the team lead with 4.5 of them through four games played.

The Broncos defense has five takeaways on the season with one of those being a fumble recovery. They also have 23 total quarterback hits on the season.

All-time, the Steelers and Broncos have met each other 33 times (including eight postseason games), with Denver winning 20 games and Pittsburgh winning 12 games. The two teams have also tied once. The Steelers are 3-5 against the Broncos under head coach Mike Tomlin and 2-0 against them at home.

The last time the Steelers and Broncos played was in Week 3 of the 2020 season. The Steelers won that game 26-21 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

For his career and including the playoffs, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 4-6 against the Broncos all-time and 2-1 at home against them. He has thrown for 3,257 yards and 19 touchdowns against the Broncos during his career with 13 interceptions.

The Sunday game between the Steelers and Broncos will reportedly be shown on Fox Sports with Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth, and Sarah Kustok on the call.