Steelers Offensive Charting: First Four Weeks

Following Alex Kozora’s lead with the defensive charting I am here to bring you some numbers about the offense. The following data is based on our hand-done offensive charting. If there are any numbers we you’d like to see, let us know in the comments and we’ll look it up (if we track it.)

In the 2021 season the offense has run 254 snaps. Here is the breakdown of personnel and run versus pass numbers.

Row Labels Pass % of Plays Run % of Plays Total 11 165 80.10% 41 19.90% 206 12 17 53.13% 15 46.88% 32 13 3 42.86% 4 57.14% 7 20 3 60.00% 2 40.00% 5 21 0 0.00% 3 100.00% 3 22 1 100.00% 0 0.00% 1 Totals 189 74.41% 65 25.59% 254

They have also used V32 personnel or victory formation which are kneel downs for three plays.

The most telling numbers here are in 11 personnel where they throw the ball over 80% of the time. Some of that is from playing behind a lot but not a lot of balance compared to the other formations. Also there was no use of four wide receivers which they used 74 times last year.

No Huddle – 40 snaps (15.7% of total plays) which is ten per game. There were 10 runs for 28 yards (2.8 yards per carry) and passing they were 17 of 30 for 180 yards and 0 touchdowns and 1 interception. That averages 10.6 yards per completion (10.7 in 2020) and there were 1 sack.

Play Action – 32 snaps (12.6% up from 6.6% in 2020) with 18 completions in 31 attempts (58.1%) for 181 yards which includes one sack and 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Motion – 23 plays with a player moving at the snap. There were 16 runs (69.6%) for 17 yards (1.06 yards per carry Yikes!) and passing they are 4 of 7 for 13 yards (3.25 yards per reception). There were also two holding penalties on run.

Quarterbacks

Despite being banged up Ben Roethlisberger has played every snap so far in 2021. He was in shotgun for 214 (84.2%), under center for 43 snaps (16.9%) and in pistol for 8 plays.

By Down – Roethlisberger’s passing statistics by downs

QTR Play Count Completions Incompletions Comp% TD INT Sacks Yards 1 63 43 20 68.25% 2 1 2 280 2 63 40 23 63.49% 0 1 0 408 3 48 25 23 52.08% 2 3 2 303 4 5 3 2 60.00% 0 0 0 0 Total 179 111 68 62.01% 4 5 4 991

Vs Blitz – He has faced a blitz on 27 plays completing 13 of 25 passes (52%) for 103 yards and 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and he has been sacked once

Spreading it Around

Where do the throws go? Here is a look at Roethlisberger’s throws by direction.

DIR Completions Incompletions Comp& INTs Sacks Yards Deep Left 4 10 25.00% 2 0 146 Deep Middle 1 0 100.00% 0 0 30 Deep Right 4 10 28.57% 0 0 110 Short Left 47 20 69.12% 0 0 382 Short Middle 27 13 64.29% 2 0 191 Short Right 28 9 73.68% 0 1 164

Running Backs

The running game was an area needing much improvement and so far it has not but there were signs of life in week four.

Direction Count Yards YPC Left End 6 14 2.33 Left Tackle 7 9 1.29 Left Guard 12 27 2.25 Middle 12 49 4.08 Right Guard 13 61 4.69 Right Tackle 10 17 1.70 Right End 5 46 9.20 Totals 65 223 3.43

The numbers to the left side are very disappointing. I guess they should run more sweeps to the right

Short Yardage

There have been 6 short yardage situations (needing 2 yards or less) this season where they have run the ball. They were successful gaining the yardage needed 5 times (83.3%). Najee Harris has been successful on 4 of 5 with one touchdown. The other was a scramble by Roethlisberger.

Wide Receivers

Here is a look at where the ball is going early in the season for new offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Where Are They Targeted

Locations Claypool Washington McCloud Johnson Smith-Schuster Outside #’s Left 12 4 1 22 5 Left #’s to Hash 6 2 2 3 8 Between the Hashes 1 0 1 2 4 Right hash to #’s 3 2 0 4 9 Outside #’s Right 10 6 1 7 1 Totals 32 14 5 38 27

Claypool (68.8% of targets) and James Washington (71.4%) are still living outside the numbers… Johnson with 65.8 % of his passes going to the left side and Smith-Schuster was targeted 77.7% of the time between the numbers.

Depth of Target

An early look at how far the pass travels to each receiver

Targets Claypool Washington McCloud Johnson Smith-Schuster 5 yards or Less 11 8 4 22 16 6-15 yards 9 2 0 5 8 16+ 10 1 3 10 3

Claypool has the best balance while Johnson is rarely used in the intermediate level. Washington and Smith-Schuster not being targeted deep.

Tight Ends

The tight end group has almost become a forgotten part of the offense but there are some interesting numbers here

Location Targets Receptions Comp% Sum of YDS YPR Outside #’s Left 5 0 0.00% 0 N/A Left #’s to Hash 5 4 80.00% 34 8.5 Between the Hashes 5 4 80.00% 56 14 Right hash to #’s 6 5 83.33% 38 7.6 Outside #’s Right 0 0 N/A 0 N/A

Zero tight end catches outside the numbers and look at throws right down the middle. Fourteen yards per reception

Targets Gentry Ebron Freiermuth 5 yards or Less 1 2 4 6-15 yards 1 5 6 16+ 1 1

Offensive line Snap Counts

Already eight players have played some snaps on the offensive line and Zach Banner will soon be number 9. Dan Moore the only offensive lineman to play every snap just like left tackle Alejandro Villanueva did last year.