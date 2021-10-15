Buccaneers Vs. Eagles Week 6 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night and it’s a game that will include two quarterbacks facing off in Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts. The Buccaneers enter Thursday night with a 4-1 record while the Eagles enter it at 2-3.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night



Buccaneers Inactives: WR Jaelon Darden, QB Kyle Trask, S Antoine Winfield Jr. , LB Lavonte David, OG Nick Leverett, TE Rob Gronkowski

Eagles Inactives: OG Jack Anderson, OT Lane Johnson, CB Mac McCain, QB Gardner Minshew, DT Marlon Tuipulotu

