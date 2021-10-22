Broncos Vs. Browns Week 7 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am.

The Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns will kickoff Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season Thursday night. This game will include the Browns not having several key offensive players as quarterback Baker Mayfield, running back Nick Chubb, running back Kareem Hunt and tackle Jack Conklin will all miss the contest due to injuries. The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Browns next Sunday in Cleveland so tonight we get a chance to do some pre scouting ahead of that Week 8 game.

Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below.

Thank you to all for stopping by the site tonight.

Broncos Inactives: RB Mike Boone, LB Baron Browning, OT Cameron Fleming, S Jamar Johnson, LB Aaron Patrick, QB Brett Rypien, CB Kary Vincent

Browns Inactives: QB Baker Mayfield, OT Jack Conklin, RB Nick Chubb, CB A.J. Green, DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, OG Hjalte Froholdt

A Twitter List by Steelersdepot