Despite Contract Stalemate, Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Practices

The Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb is holding out of camp. The San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk is holding in. The Denver Broncos’ Courtland Sutton? While he wants a new contract like the other two, he’s a full-go for the first day of training camp.

According to multiple reports, including this video from reporter James Palmer, Courtland Sutton was participating in the Broncos’ first camp practice of the year.

Though less dramatic and publicized than other receiver situations, Sutton has been unhappy with his contract situation with the Broncos. He’s not asking for top-market money but some sort of contract adjustment, slated to earn just a $13 million base salary in 2024. His current deal extends through the 2025 season.

Courtland Sutton has expressed a desire to stay in Denver, and head coach Sean Payton has said the team intends to keep him. It makes a trade scenario ahead of the year unlikely, especially considering how short the team would be on weapons for whoever starts at quarterback. Currently, rookie Bo Nix is battling veterans Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham. Still, a trade can’t be completely ruled out if the Broncos are unwilling to budge on terms. And if Sutton starts the year in Denver, a poor start from the team could compel them to move Sutton while he still has value.

He would be an ideal fit for Pittsburgh. Experienced and capable of playing on the outside, he was coached by Zach Azzanni in Denver, now the Steelers’ receiver coach.

If the Steelers can’t land a clear-cut starter in Aiyuk, Sutton, or anyone else who fits that bill, they may be forced to stick with the options currently on their roster. Unless someone has a rock star summer, that could create a committee approach with multiple players handling that role. Until there’s finality in all these situations, speculation will continue.