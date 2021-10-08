Broncos Friday Injury Report Week 5: Bridgewater, Gordon, Sutton All Questionable

The Denver Broncos have now released their third injury report of Week 5 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday includes a few significant developments.

The Broncos have officially ruled out tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring) for Sundays game against the Steelers after he failed to practice again on Friday.

The Broncos also go into the weekend with five players listed as questionable for Sunday on their injury report in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), wide receiver Diontae Spencer (chest), cornerback Patrick Surtain (chest), running back Melvin Gordon (lower leg) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton (ankle).

There is still very strong speculation that both Bridgewater and Gordon will play ion Sunday against the Steelers based on numerous Friday reports. It sounds like barring any sort of setbacks that both will indeed play. Bridgewater practiced fully on Friday while Gordon, Spencer and Suratin are all listed as limited participants.

As for Sutton, he is a new addition to the Broncos injury report on Friday after reportedly rolling his ankle during the team’s practice earlier in the day. The Broncos not having him on Sunday would be huge blow.

Practicing fully for the Broncos on Friday were inside linebacker Baron Browning (back), guard Graham Glasgow (knee), outside linebacker Andre Mintze (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (ankle), defensive end Shelby Harris (wrist), and safety Justin Simmons (hand). All six players practiced fully on Friday and enter the weekend without game status designations, a sign they all should be ready for Sunday.

We’ll now wait and see if the Broncos make any Saturday moves that include players being elevated from the team’s practice squad.

