AFC North Week 5 Recap: Steelers Gain Game On Bengals, Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers won their second game of the 2021 seaaon on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, and they were one of two AFC North teams to win in Week 5.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals lost in overtime to the Green Bay Packers 25-22 at home. In the loss, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed 26 of his 38 total pass attempts for 281 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked three times on Sunday by the Packers defense.

Burrows’ two touchdown passes went to wide receiver Ja’marr Chase and running back Samaje Perine. Chase led the Bengals in receiving on Sunday with six receptions for 159 yards while Perine led the team in rushing with 59 yards on 11 carries. Fellow running back Joe Mixon also had a touchdown in the loss.

Defensively for the Bengals on Sunday, safeties Von Bell and Jessie Bates III led the team in total tackles with nine apiece. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson had both of the Bengals sacks against the Packers while cornerback Chidobe Awuzie had the only interception for the unit.

Sunday afternoon the Cleveland Browns lost to Los Angeles Chargers on the road 47-42. In the loss, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 23 of his 32 total pass attempts for 305 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He was sacked just once in the game by the Chargers defense.

Mayfield’s two touchdown passes on Sunday went to wide receiver Rashard Higgins and tight end David Njoku, who led the team in receiving on Sunday with seven catches for 149 yards. Browns running back Nick Chubb led the team in rushing on Sunday with 161 yards and a touchdown on 21 total carries. Fellow running back Kareem Hunt also rushed for two touchdowns in the loss. Browns kicker Chase McLaughlin also had two field goals as part of the scoring.

Defensively for the Browns on Sunday, cornerback Greedy Williams led the team in total tackles with 10. Two Browns players recorded sacks on Sunday, and they were defensive end Myles Garrett and defensive tackle Malik McDowell. The Browns defense failed to record a turnover in the game.

On Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts 31-25 in overtime. The Ravens won the game on their opening possession of overtime with a touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver Marquise Brown from 5 yards out.

Jackson finished the Monday night game having completed 37 of his 43 total pass attempts for 442 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Brown caught two of his touchdown passes while tight end Mark Andrews caught the other two. Andrews led the Ravens in receiving Monday night with 11 receptions for 147 yards.

Jackson led the Ravens in rushing Monday night with 62 yards on 14 carries. He was sacked twice in the game and fumbled away the football to the Colts once.

Defensively for the Ravens in their Monday night win, cornerback Brandon Stephens led the team in total tackles with 11. The Ravens defense recorded two sacks Monday with outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and cornerback Tavon Young getting credit for them. They recorded one takeaway in the game, a forced fumble that they recovered.

The Ravens now enter Week 6 as the leaders of the AFC North with a 4-1 record. They will host the 4-1 Chargers next Sunday afternoon. As for the 3-2 Bengals, they will play the 0-5 Detroit Lions next Sunday on the road. The 3-2 Browns will host the 4-1 Arizona Cardinals next Sunday while the 2-3 Steelers will host the 2-3 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.