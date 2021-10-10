2021 Week 5 Steelers Vs Broncos Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos in just under an hour from now in what could be a pivotal game for the Steelers. As it stands, the difference between 1-4 and 2-3 seems night and day. Players and coaches have maintained that there is no need to panic. There were some things to build on from last week’s loss, so look for the offensive line and Najee Harris to continue to gel.

Meanwhile, the defense is set to gather a couple important data points this week as Cam Sutton is out with a groin injury. The Steelers called up Karl Joseph from the practice squad, so it will be interesting to see the rotation at both outside corner and in the slot.

Another interesting position to watch is right and left tackle. Zach Banner was not activated off the injured reserve list, but Chuks Okorafor is returning from his concussion. Will Joe Haeg stay at right tackle after a solid performance last week? Something tells me there will be several different iterations of tackle pairings before season’s end.

As always, be sure to refresh this page throughout the game to get all of the latest updates and interesting tweets curated for you. Also, check out the comments section where many fans gather each week to discuss the game.

Steelers Vs. Broncos: 5 Keys To Victory In Week 5 https://t.co/iVYNBQOaNr — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2021

Steelers Sign WR Cody White Off Practice Squad; Elevate S Karl Joseph To Active/Inactive Roster https://t.co/w1v5VIvX4n — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2021

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis

CB Cameron Sutton

WR James Washington

QB Dwayne Haskins

ILB Buddy Johnson

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Broncos Inactive Players

QB Brett Rypien

CB Ronald Darby

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

S Jamar Johnson

T Cam Fleming

DL McTelvin Agim

The Steelers are -2 in turnovers through four games. Just three takeaways so far. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/t8tTNFW8CM — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 8, 2021

Here is an interesting nugget about the Broncos run defense to date: Against RBs, the Broncos defense has allowed a 53.2% success rate through four games and a 51.5% success rate against RBs on 1st & 10s.#Steelers — Steelers Depot 🎃🧙‍♀️👻 (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2021

Perhaps Najee Harris can continue his positive trend in run success rates.

Especially for a team already working with limited Day 3 draft capital before this trade. And for a team who may not get a 5th round comp if Haeg keeps playing. Bad all around. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2021

Steelers' defense wants/needs to get pressure. But they gotta earn the right to pass rush. Means winning on 1st/2nd down, stopping the run better than they have last two weeks. Must gang tackle Javonte Williams. He's a bowling ball. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2021

Broncos don't have a clear cut #1 weapon you have to take away. Sutton is a vertical threat. Fant can be a headache and hurt Steelers on 7 routes last year (two long plays, one TD). Utilize playaction and motion well. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2021

Defensively, it's a strong group. Couple stars (Miller, Simmons) and no real weaknesses. Run game won't be pretty but I'd run power/man between the guards. I'll take 3.5-4 YPC today. Hard to get ball on outside vs this group (especially at Miller). — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2021

Can't take FGs for granted either. Simmons leapt over the LS back in 2018 for a blocked punt. Broncos may be aggressive about it again. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 10, 2021