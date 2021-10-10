Article

2021 Week 5 Steelers Vs Broncos Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Denver Broncos in just under an hour from now in what could be a pivotal game for the Steelers. As it stands, the difference between 1-4 and 2-3 seems night and day. Players and coaches have maintained that there is no need to panic. There were some things to build on from last week’s loss, so look for the offensive line and Najee Harris to continue to gel.

Meanwhile, the defense is set to gather a couple important data points this week as Cam Sutton is out with a groin injury. The Steelers called up Karl Joseph from the practice squad, so it will be interesting to see the rotation at both outside corner and in the slot.

Another interesting position to watch is right and left tackle. Zach Banner was not activated off the injured reserve list, but Chuks Okorafor is returning from his concussion. Will Joe Haeg stay at right tackle after a solid performance last week? Something tells me there will be several different iterations of tackle pairings before season’s end.

As always, be sure to refresh this page throughout the game to get all of the latest updates and interesting tweets curated for you. Also, check out the comments section where many fans gather each week to discuss the game.

Steelers Inactive Players

DT Carlos Davis
CB Cameron Sutton
WR James Washington
QB Dwayne Haskins
ILB Buddy Johnson
CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Broncos Inactive Players

QB Brett Rypien
CB Ronald Darby
CB Kary Vincent Jr.
S Jamar Johnson
T Cam Fleming
DL McTelvin Agim

Perhaps Najee Harris can continue his positive trend in run success rates.

