Watch: The Depot 180 — September 7 — Episode 154

Episode 154 — September 7, 2021

The 2021 season is underway as teams all around the league prepare for their week 1 matchups, the beginning of the first ever 17 game marathon of a season. Today I discuss the Steelers’ matchup with the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday afternoon. I also talk about the TJ Watt contract situation and several practice squad related moves.

