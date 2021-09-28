Watch: The Depot 180 — September 28 — Episode 160

Episode 160 — September 28, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode I recap the Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. I also talk about injury updates, roster moves, and media narratives following an ugly defeat.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.