Watch: The Depot 180 — September 21 — Episode 158

Episode 158 — September 21, 2021

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Week two of the NFL is now in the books and the Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to secure a victory at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. In today’s episode, I recap the game and the different storylines that emerged in week two. I also discuss the injuries plaguing the team and another former first round draft pick added to the Steelers’ practice squad.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.