Watch: New Commercial Featuring Najee Harris, Scott Van Pelt, Tony The Tiger

A new commercial with Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris just started airing and it also includes Scott Van Pelt from ESPN and Tony the Tiger, the cartoon mascot for Kellogg’s.

The commercial, which is set on the stage of Van Pelt’s ESPN show, benefits Mission Tiger and you can watch it below.

Below is also a link to Mission Tiger and the mission statement of the program.

https://www.missiontiger.com/

In light of recent events, Mission Tiger wants to acknowledge the shift in the ability for middle schoolers to not only attend school, but play sports in many cities across the country. Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger want teachers, coaches and students to stay safe and healthy — and we are committed to helping get kids back in the game once school is in session. In the meantime, DonorsChoose will continue to work closely with teachers and coaches to fulfill all funded projects on the timeline that is best for their school. To learn what to do if your school or project is impacted, please see Coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from DonorsChoose.

DonorsChoose.org is the biggest crowd-funding platform for school needs in the US. With this donation, money goes directly to middle school sports programs for the specific and approved needs teachers and coaches have identified. Check out DonorsChoose.org/MissionTiger