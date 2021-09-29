The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Packers Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Bengals All-22, Listener Questions & More

Season 12, Episode 29 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has transpired with the Pittsburgh Steelers the last 48 hours and that includes a look at the transactions the team made on Tuesday.

We go over the health update that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided on Tuesday and start looking ahead at what the team’s first injury report of Week 4 might look like when it gets released Wednesday after practice. We also talk about the possibility of the three main players on the team’s Reserve/Injured list resuming practice this week.

Tomlin talked on Tuesday, so Alex and I go over all the main talking points to come out of that weekly session.

Alex and I have gone all through the Steelers all-22 tape from their Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, so we thoroughly review all that we have in our notes. We talk quite a bit about the failures the Steelers are having on offense so far this season and ways they might should consider going about improving. We talk a bit about the play of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, route concepts and more.

Alex and I also flip over to the defensive side of the football and discuss what the all-22 shows for that unit in Week 3.

Alex and I are then pleased to welcome to the show the great Tom Silverstein from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Tom covers the Green Bay Packers for the outlet, and he’ll be present for the Steelers Week 4 Sunday road game at Lambeau Field. We spend roughly 30 minutes with Tom previewing the 2021 Packers, the Sunday game and much, much more.

Tom is kind enough to give us his early thoughts on the possible outcome for the Sunday game at the end of the interview. If not already doing so, please follow Tom on Twitter at @TomSilverstein and thank him for appearing on the Wednesday show. You can also read Tom’s work online here: https://www.jsonline.com/sports/packers/

After our interview with Tom is complete, Alex and I recap it and tie up other loose ends related to the Steelers and the show. As usual, we end this episode by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Packers Preview, Tomlin Tuesday Recap, Bengals All-22, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2021-sep-29-episode-1466

